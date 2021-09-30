Cyclone Gulab brings rain in Sindh, more to come

The Met Office has warned for urban flooding in Sindh

Scattered rain was reported in many cities and towns Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu on Thursday afternoon.

The Met department has forecast “heavy to extreme rains” triggered by the remnants of Cyclone Gulab over the Arabian Sea.

In Karachi, downpour was reported from PECHS, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan, North Karachi, Saddar and elsewhere.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast torrential rains between Thursday, September 30 and Sunday, October 3. It has also warned that heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and other cities.

Meanwhile, an electric pole fell on a car parked nearby near Frere Hall because of strong winds. A K-Electric team arrived at the spot to clear the area. No injury was reported.

In view of more rains, the city administration has directed all concerned agencies to remain vigilant.

The accumulation of rainwater affected the traffic flow in the downtown area and blockages developed on key city arteries.

K-Electric warns of power outages

K-Electric has warned that accumulation of water and inundated roads may lead to power outages. People can register their complaints by calling 118 or messaging 8119.

“KE teams are on high alert and monitoring the situation … Citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure,” a K-Electric tweet stated.

Moderate to heavy rainfall reported across Karachi. KE teams are on high alert and monitoring the situation.

Citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure. — KE (@KElectricPk) September 30, 2021

Authorities to take emergency measures

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab instructed officials to use all available resources to protect people from various hazards during the rains.

CM Sindh has assigned duties to Ministers for districts expected to receive heavy rain. For Karachi duties have been assigned to Mukesh Chawla South, Saeed Ghani East, Taimur Talpur Korangi, Shehla Raza Central, Sajid Jokhio Malir, Liaqat Askani Keamari & Waqar Mehdi West — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 29, 2021

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has also issued an alert in this regard.

