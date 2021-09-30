Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cyclone Gulab brings rain in Sindh, more to come

The Met Office has warned for urban flooding in Sindh

SAMAA | and - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Scattered rain was reported in many cities and towns Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu on Thursday afternoon.

The Met department has forecast “heavy to extreme rains” triggered by the remnants of Cyclone Gulab over the Arabian Sea.

In Karachi, downpour was reported from PECHS, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan, North Karachi, Saddar and elsewhere.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast torrential rains between Thursday, September 30 and Sunday, October 3. It has also warned that heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and other cities.

Meanwhile, an electric pole fell on a car parked nearby near Frere Hall because of strong winds. A K-Electric team arrived at the spot to clear the area. No injury was reported.

In view of more rains, the city administration has directed all concerned agencies to remain vigilant.

The accumulation of rainwater affected the traffic flow in the downtown area and blockages developed on key city arteries.

K-Electric warns of power outages

K-Electric has warned that accumulation of water and inundated roads may lead to power outages. People can register their complaints by calling 118 or messaging 8119.

“KE teams are on high alert and monitoring the situation … Citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from all electric infrastructure,” a K-Electric tweet stated.

Authorities to take emergency measures

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab instructed officials to use all available resources to protect people from various hazards during the rains.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has also issued an alert in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cyclone KARACHI RAIN
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cyclon Gulab: heavy rain in sindh, heavy rain in Karachi, Rains in Karachi, Karachi weather, monsoon rains, Karachi weather updates
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.