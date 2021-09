Customs authorities are reported to have seized various smuggled goods worth at least Rs45 million on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Customs stated that officers found 4,700 kilograms of beetle nuts from two passenger wagons hidden in fruit crates and onion sacks.

Search of a truck yielded 3,500 kilograms of steel rebar hidden beneath gravel on the vehicle. According to Customs officials, total market value of the seized material is Rs45 million.