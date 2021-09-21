Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CTD arrests four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore

They were orchestrating an attack on law enforcement agencies

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore, a CTD spokesperson said Tuesday. On Monday, the law enforcement authorities received "a credible source information" of the presence of members of the outlawed organisation near Lahore's Mohlanwal Road. During a raid early Tuesday morning, four men, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, Sami Ullah, Adil Jamal, and Usama Khalid, were arrested. "They were orchestrating an attack on law enforcement agencies in the city," the spokesperson said. The department has seized explosives, safety fuses, and non-electronic detonators from their possession. The suspects have been taken into custody and the police have begun questioning them. An FIR has been registered at the CTD police station. On Monday, a suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, identified as Saifullah, was killed in North Waziristan. In a statement, the ISPR revealed he was involved in attacks on NGO and FWO workers. The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid. It is believed that militants from banned organisations have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of them are believed to have fled from Afghan jails. The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore, a CTD spokesperson said Tuesday.

On Monday, the law enforcement authorities received “a credible source information” of the presence of members of the outlawed organisation near Lahore’s Mohlanwal Road.

During a raid early Tuesday morning, four men, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, Sami Ullah, Adil Jamal, and Usama Khalid, were arrested. “They were orchestrating an attack on law enforcement agencies in the city,” the spokesperson said.

The department has seized explosives, safety fuses, and non-electronic detonators from their possession. The suspects have been taken into custody and the police have begun questioning them.

An FIR has been registered at the CTD police station.

On Monday, a suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, identified as Saifullah, was killed in North Waziristan. In a statement, the ISPR revealed he was involved in attacks on NGO and FWO workers.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid.

It is believed that militants from banned organisations have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of them are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.

 
al qaeda ctd Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
al-Qaeda terrorists, Taliban, Afghan Taliban, Afghanistan, Lahore, counter-terrorism department
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying 'sorry'
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying ‘sorry’
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban: military spokesman
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban: military spokesman
Drugs seized on PIA flight heading to Saudi Arabia
Drugs seized on PIA flight heading to Saudi Arabia
Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students
Pfizer vaccine in Karachi guide for students
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
United States eases travel restrictions: What it means for Pakistanis
United States eases travel restrictions: What it means for Pakistanis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.