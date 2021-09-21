CTD arrests four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore, a CTD spokesperson said Tuesday.

On Monday, the law enforcement authorities received “a credible source information” of the presence of members of the outlawed organisation near Lahore’s Mohlanwal Road.

During a raid early Tuesday morning, four men, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, Sami Ullah, Adil Jamal, and Usama Khalid, were arrested. “They were orchestrating an attack on law enforcement agencies in the city,” the spokesperson said.

The department has seized explosives, safety fuses, and non-electronic detonators from their possession. The suspects have been taken into custody and the police have begun questioning them.

An FIR has been registered at the CTD police station.

On Monday, a suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, identified as Saifullah, was killed in North Waziristan. In a statement, the ISPR revealed he was involved in attacks on NGO and FWO workers.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid.

It is believed that militants from banned organisations have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of them are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.