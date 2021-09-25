CTD arrests eight suspected terrorists in Punjab

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department arrested eight suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation across the province, a CTD spokesperson said Saturday.

Four of these men were arrested in Lahore. “They were planning an attack on the law enforcement agencies,” the spokesperson revealed.

The men belonged to a banned organisation. The police have seized a huge cache of explosives, ammunition, and weapons from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Mamshali Khan, Abdur Rehman, Kashif, and Mansoor.

An FIR has been registered at the CTD police station. The police have moved the men to an undisclosed location and have begun questioning them for details on other terrorist hideouts in the province.

On September 21, during a raid, the department arrested four al-Qaeda militants near Lahore’s Mohlanwal Road.

Earlier this month, a suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, identified as Saifullah, was killed in North Waziristan. In a statement, the ISPR revealed he was involved in attacks on NGO and FWO workers.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid.

It is believed that militants from outlawed organisations have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of them are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.