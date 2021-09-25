Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CTD arrests eight suspected terrorists in Punjab

They were orchestrating an attack on law enforcement agencies

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department arrested eight suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation across the province, a CTD spokesperson said Saturday. Four of these men were arrested in Lahore. "They were planning an attack on the law enforcement agencies," the spokesperson revealed. The men belonged to a banned organisation. The police have seized a huge cache of explosives, ammunition, and weapons from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Mamshali Khan, Abdur Rehman, Kashif, and Mansoor. An FIR has been registered at the CTD police station. The police have moved the men to an undisclosed location and have begun questioning them for details on other terrorist hideouts in the province. On September 21, during a raid, the department arrested four al-Qaeda militants near Lahore's Mohlanwal Road. Earlier this month, a suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, identified as Saifullah, was killed in North Waziristan. In a statement, the ISPR revealed he was involved in attacks on NGO and FWO workers. The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid. It is believed that militants from outlawed organisations have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of them are believed to have fled from Afghan jails. The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department arrested eight suspected terrorists in an intelligence-based operation across the province, a CTD spokesperson said Saturday.

Four of these men were arrested in Lahore. “They were planning an attack on the law enforcement agencies,” the spokesperson revealed.

The men belonged to a banned organisation. The police have seized a huge cache of explosives, ammunition, and weapons from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Mamshali Khan, Abdur Rehman, Kashif, and Mansoor.

An FIR has been registered at the CTD police station. The police have moved the men to an undisclosed location and have begun questioning them for details on other terrorist hideouts in the province.

On September 21, during a raid, the department arrested four al-Qaeda militants near Lahore’s Mohlanwal Road.

Earlier this month, a suspected Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan commander, identified as Saifullah, was killed in North Waziristan. In a statement, the ISPR revealed he was involved in attacks on NGO and FWO workers.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Mir Ali Mirali district after the security forces received a tip-off on the suspect’s hideout. Saifullah was shot dead in a raid.

It is believed that militants from outlawed organisations have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of them are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.

 
ctd Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore, CTD Punjab, suspected terrorists, terrorist organisations
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week
Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine...
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine in Lahore
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
KukiKhel Rajgal IDPs living in caves decade after Tirah operation
KukiKhel Rajgal IDPs living in caves decade after Tirah operation
The story behind Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination
The story behind Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination
In Photos: Karachi's monsoon 2021
In Photos: Karachi’s monsoon 2021
Six militants killed, suicide bomber arrested in Balochistan
Six militants killed, suicide bomber arrested in Balochistan
PM launches Digital Media Development Programme, censures mainstream outlets
PM launches Digital Media Development Programme, censures mainstream outlets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.