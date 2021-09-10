CTD arrest three Daesh suspects in Lahore

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department arrested three suspected terrorists near Ideal Park in Lahore’s Township late Thursday night.

According to the CTD spokesperson, an intelligence-based operation was conducted after the department received news of the suspects’ hideout. “They belong to the outlawed terrorist organisation Daesh,” he said.

The police have recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives during the operation. The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Junaid Zia, Muhammad Waqas, and Muhammad Jawad.

“The terrorists were planning attacks on law-enforcement agencies and important government buildings,” the spokesperson added. A laptop has been seized from their possession as well.

A case against them has been registered at the CTD police station. The men are being questioned, while further investigations are underway.