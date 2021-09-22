Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cricket laws adopt gender-neutral term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’

The profile of women's cricket has rocketed in recent years

SAMAA | and - Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: AFP

International cricket laws have been amended to replace the term ‘batsman’ with the gender-neutral word ‘batter.’

Marylebone Cricket Club, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, announced the amendment to the laws of the game on Wednesday.

The MCC said the use of the terminology would “help reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all”.

The profile of women’s cricket has rocketed in recent years, with England’s victory over India in the 2017 World Cup final taking place in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s, which is owned by the MCC.

A crowd of 86,174 saw Australia defeat India in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne in 2020 and in August Lord’s broke the record for a domestic women’s match as more than 17,000 fans watched the final of the inaugural Hundred competition.

“MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times,” said Jamie Cox, assistant secretary with responsibility for cricket and operations.

“Use of the term ‘batter’ is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport.

“It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the guardians of the laws, to announce these changes today.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
batter instead of batsman, term batsman dropped, cricket laws changed, cricket laws amended,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
Supreme Court throws out request to reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
Supreme Court throws out request to reconsider Nasla Tower demolition
Shame on Sindh government: SC hears Karachi nullahs case
Shame on Sindh government: SC hears Karachi nullahs case
'Fake threat' received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
‘Fake threat’ received by New Zealand originated in India: Fawad
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif’s properties
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
Weather update: rain lashes Sindh cities, more to come
Karachi construction industry hit by truckers strike
Karachi construction industry hit by truckers strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.