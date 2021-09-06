Covid vaccination drive for students in Karachi halted

On Sunday, the Sindh Education Department announced that coronavirus vaccination drives across educational institutions in the province will commence from September 6. The drive was, however, halted in Karachi on Monday.

According to a letter issued by the Sindh Health Department earlier in the day, the immunisation campaign was delayed because of the unavailability of the total record of students in the city.

“Students above the age of 17 years will get vaccinated after permission from their parents,” it stated, adding that the NCOC has not announced a clear policy on the inoculation of students below the age.

In a meeting on Sunday, the government had decided to vaccinate students of grades nine, 10, 11, and 12.

During the campaign, the authorities will review the registration status of private schools, form inspection teams, and gather data on several indicators to devise a Covid prevention mechanism.

The government recently made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students across the country. Students won’t be allowed on campuses if they’re not fully vaccinated by October 15.

The National Command and Operation centre has issued new guidelines for the immunisation of students.

Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine

Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised

The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.