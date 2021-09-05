Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Covid-19: Abbottabad schools closed, public gatherings banned

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 18 covid fatalities on Saturday

Posted: Sep 5, 2021
The deputy commissioner of Abbottabad has decided to close schools, colleges, and universities in the city to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

After the National Command and Operation Centre imposed new restrictions across the country, the following decisions were taken by DC Captain Nadeem Nasir:

  • Inter-city transport banned indefinitely.
  • All public gatherings banned.
  • Gyms closed.
  • Smart lockdown imposed in virus hotspots.
  • 50% staff at offices.

A notification issued on Saturday stated that colleges and universities were closed for in-person learning until further orders. They will, however, continue online classes.

The district administrations will be responsible to ensure the implementation of the ban on the entry and exit of all public transport vehicles.

Other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where new SOPs have been imposed include Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swat, Peshawar, Swabi, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In the last 24 hours, the province has reported 570 new coronavirus cases, while 18 people have succumbed to the deadly virus. The total covid fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have crossed the 5,000-mark.

 
