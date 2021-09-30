Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire

A Karachi court issued on Thursday non-bailable arrest warrants for the Deputy Commissioner of Korangi, Administrator for Korangi and other officers in the Mehran Town Factory fire case.

The court said that the government departments have committed criminal negligence in this case.

Police have been ordered to arrest the suspects who are on the run.

The absconders include DC Korangi, deputy director environmental, KE general manger, KE head of new connection, KDA Executive Engineer Zahid Hussain, Civil Defense Director Safdar Ali and In-charge Fire Brigade Ishtiaq Ahmed.

The court also ordered for the name of the labour department officer to be removed from the list of the people accused of the criminal negligence.

The labour department had issued a notice to the factory, the court said. A case against the factory owners has already been filed in the labour court.

The court also accepted the police challan and ordered to take action.

On August 27, seventeen labourers were killed in a fire that erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Korangi. It came to be known as the Mehran Town factory fire.

The spokesperson of the fire brigade team has declared the blaze “third degree” because of the toxic chemical inside the factory.

A fatal 40-minute delay in the Korangi factory fire.

On August 30, a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the fire was submitted in the Sindh High Court. It stated that the factory was built on a residential plot. It didn’t have any precautionary measures for fire incidents, nor did it have any fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers.

On August 31, the investigation team approached the Federal Investigation Agency seeking the placement of the factory owner’s name on the Exit Control List.