Court orders action against FIA officers who arrested journalists

The Islamabad High Court has issued orders for action to be taken against FIA officers involved in arrest of two journalists in Lahore.

On August 7, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat in Lahore for what it said was their “disrespectful attitude” against the Pakistan Army, the judiciary and women.

A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the chief justice expressed anger for the FIA officers and questioned why the FIA ​​playing such a game? Are they running the court?

He remarked that he had repeatedly asked the FIA to remove the impression that it is against journalists who are giving opinions against the government. But the FIA was insulting the court by ignoring its orders.

“If the FIA ​​did not take action against the Lahore incident, then who is responsible? The allegations of the petitioner journalists were proved right by the conduct of the FIA.”

The chief justice stated that people have basic rights and the court will not allow them to be violated. What the FIA ​​is doing is a “good trend” to follow.

He asked how the court could proceed in this case when the FIA’s director himself had misled it? He then referred to himself by saying that while it was not necessarily of consequence that he had been lied to, the fact is that the truth would emerged eventually. If the FIA stifled voices and opinions, the outcome would be violence.

In response to the chief justice, the Additional Attorney General said that if FIA officers have violated the rules, action should be taken against them.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 27.

PECA Section 20 opposes freedom of the press, report says

Meanwhile, Judicial Assistant Advocate Adnan Randhawa submitted a detailed report on journalists and the new law that affected their freedom of speech.

The report stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act’s Section 20 was against fundamental constitutional rights and contradicts the freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

According to the report, it has given unlimited powers to the FIA and they can misuse them, which is not allowed in the constitution. And by passing PECA, parliament had violated constitutional limits.

Section 20 revokes legal protections in defamation cases. Additionally, the law makes it impossible to exercise the constitutional right to the freedom of expression, the report said.

It exceeds the ‘appropriate sanctions’ limit set out in Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan, and this is why it would be appropriate to declare it “illegal,” the report said.

The Pakistan constitution is given more freedom to the citizens than the Indian constitution so the comparison between them is not reasonable.

PECA was passed in 2016. The law has 55 sections which deal with what it defines as crimes committed online.