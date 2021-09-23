Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Court: Noor Mukadam trial to set precedent for criminal cases

Mukadam family lawyer demands trial in a special court

Posted: Sep 23, 2021
Noor Mukadam murder case accused Zahir Jaffer, and his father Zakir Jaffer wait outside the Court of Session Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani. ONLINE PHOTO

Islamabad High Court has reserved the judgement on a bail plea from Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer, the parents of Zahir Jaffer who is the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamir Farooq has remarked that the Noor Mukadam murder trial was going to set precedent for criminal cases in the country.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defence presented their final arguments over the bail plea.

Lawyer Shah Khawar, representing the Mukadams, said the accused was in contact with his parents on the day Noor Mukadam was killed. He said Zakir and Asmat were connected with the crime and did not deserve to be released on bail.

The caller details record of Zahir Jaffer was presented before the court.

Khawar said on the day of the murder, the prime accused and his parents called each other five times between 7:03pm and 7:45pm. This is the time window when Zakir Jaffer dragged Noor Mukadam back to his home with the help of servants after she tried to flee, the lawyer said adding that Zahir then beheaded Noor.

The Mukadam family lawyer said his arguments were based on the caller details records and CCTV footage.

Khawar described Noor’s murder as a heinous act.

The defence lawyer, on the other hand, said his clients Zakir and Asmat could not be deprived of their fundamental rights to be released on bail.

He said nothing had been proved yet.

Khawar demands special trial

Opposing the bail plea, Shah Khawar also said Noor Mukadam murder trial must be conducted in a special court established under a presidential order.

Justice Aamir Farooq responded by asking if Khawar wanted to delay the trial.

The police told the court that the FIA had not yet turned in the forensic examination report of phones recovered from Zakir Jaffer.

Jaffer also had in his possession Noor Mukadams’s phone that the police were able to recover eventually.

The police said the screen of Zakir Jaffer’s phone had cracks while Noor’s iPhone had not been unlocked.

Justice Farooq said there were experts for everything. “If you cannot do it, hire a hacker from the market,” said Justice Farooq.

After hearing from the defence lawyer, Justice Aamir concluded that it remained to be seen how the circumstantial evidence would be pieced together.  He said this case would set a precedent for criminal cases in the country.

The court then reserved the judgement.

