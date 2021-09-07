Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Court asks Punjab govt to explain why expired stents were used at PIC

‘Mafia’ is active at the PIC,claims petitioner.

Posted: Sep 6, 2021
Posted: Sep 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The Lahore High Court sought a reply from the Punjab government and other stakeholders in the case of expired stents being allegedly implanted in patients with cardiac problems at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology PIC in Lahore.

Two separate petitions had been filed in court seeking action against persons allegedly involved in implanting expired stents.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case on Monday. The first petition was filed by advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan.

Citing media reports, the petitioner stated that a number of expired stents had been implanted in heart patients. The hospital was putting patient’s health and well-being at risk. A ‘mafia’, he stated, was active in implanting such expired stents at the PIC.

The petition requested the court to take action in this regard against this hospital mafia.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the second petition filed by a citizen, Ismatullah Khan.

Terming the issue a serious matter, the judge ordered all respondents, including the Chief Secretary Punjab, to file a reply by September 22 and also asked FIA to submit an investigation report.

During the hearing, the Punjab government’s counsel insisted that the petition should be dismissed as it was not a matter of public interest.

On September 2, Dr Shoaib Aslam, the deputy medical superintendent (Stores) at the hospital, had written a letter to the PIC’s medical superintendent said that expired stents had been implanted in several cardiac patients. Later, a committee had been formed to probe this matter.

