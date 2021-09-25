Couple assault: Usman Mirza to be formally charged with harassment

Usman Mirza, who has been accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Islamabad’s E-11, will be indicted on September 28.

The police submitted the case challan at a hearing Saturday at an Islamabad sessions court. It named Mirza and accomplice Abrar prime suspects in the case.

The suspects filmed inappropriate videos of the couple and then blackmailed them for money. The police have seized weapons and mobile phones through which the videos were recorded.

According to the couple, Mirza abused and ridiculed them while filming the crime. The couple’s statements, recorded in front of the judicial magistrate, have been included in the case challan as well.

“The men extorted Rs1.15 million from the complainants,” the investigation officer told the court. Of this, Rs600,000 were taken by Mirza and the remaining amount was distributed among other suspects, he added.

At the previous hearing, the court extended the suspects’ judicial remand for 14 days. They are presently behind bars at the Adiala Jail.

The case

Usman Mirza, the co-owner of a car business in Islamabad, was arrested when a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an apartment in Sector E-11. During raids in the next few days, his accomplices were nabbed from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Later, investigations revealed that Mirza had not only tortured and filmed the couple but also blackmailed and extorted money from them. He was said to have received millions of rupees from the young man and woman, who are now married.

Days after the arrests, another woman told journalists that she, too, had been harassed and blackmailed by Mirza ‘for quite some time.’

Last month, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar told a press conference that they had added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. He named the following sections: 375 (rape), 384 (punishment for extortion), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 395 (punishment of dacoity), 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman), 377-B (sexual abuse).