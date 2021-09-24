Cotton rates end week on positive sentiments

Cotton prices creep up by Rs300 per 40 kg, ending the week at Rs13,200 a maund, after the news emerged that the EU was keeping Pakistan’s GSP-Plus status intact.

During the week ending on Friday, cotton price had dipped to Rs12,500 per 40kg. The price of cotton was depressed after a glut in the market because of better than expected crop.

According to the trade ministry, the GSP-Plus status would continue until December 2022. There were unsubstantiated reports in the market that the GSP-Plus status was extended till 2023.

These reports prompted exporters to increase purchase, propping the rates up.

Chairman of the Cotton Ginners Forum Ehsanul Haq said that the domestic cotton production had spiked by as much as 165% on the back of uniform rains across the country.

Haq said that this was a positive change because the cotton output had declined by 27.42% last year.

According to him, balanced weather prevailed over the entire cotton producing belt, specially in south of the country. He said that growers also showed greater enthusiasm, improving the crop yield.

Cotton Brokers forum chairman Naseem Usman attributed a dip in international commodity market on depressed rates in the domestic market. Over the past three days, Usman said that rates had stabilized.

The Minister for Food Security had told participants of a meeting held on September 20 that the government had moved to increase the cotton support price after eight years, raising it to Rs5,000 per 40kg and growers had responded positively to this increase.

According to official estimates, during the current season the overall yield is expected to surpass 8.46 million bales.

The minister had also stressed upon farmers to adopt modern agricultural techniques besides urging them to use certified seeds to ensure better productivity and improving cotton quality.

Textile industry is an important component of the national economy. It is 8.5% of the national GDP while earning 60% of export revenue.

Cotton sector commentators said that it was a shame that Pakistan, once a cotton exporting country, was forced to import cotton this year.

Pakistan’s aggregate cotton use was calculated at 16 million bales while the current cotton crop was expected to yield not more than 8.5 million bales. The supply and demand gap would have to be made up by imports.