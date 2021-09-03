Construction industry to keep getting incentives, vows PM Imran

The government has supported the construction industry and will continue to give incentives to it, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

The growth of the construction industry is key for achieving the goal of an economically stable Pakistan, the premier said while speaking at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pakistan Property, Housing & Construction on Friday.

He said that he personally contacted the chief of the International Monetary Fund during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. “I asked her to give us concessions for the construction industry and we got them despite IMF’s strict policies.”

PM Imran said his government realised after assuming power that the bureaucracy has been creating obstacles for all industries including the construction sector.

“When the system reaches this state, the bureaucracy only thinks about their personal interests,” he said.

However, the premier said his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is trying its level best to change the system and to create an environment where the industry is facilitated to contribute to the wealth creation in Pakistan.

“The obstacles are still there for the construction industry but we intend to incentivise it as much as we can over time,” he said. “We are also working to improve the FBR under the guidance of finance minister Shaukat Tarin who understands things since he is from the private sector. “

The prime minister said Pakistan’s economic growth heavily relies on the construction sector as it benefits other industries as well. “It will decrease unemployment, boost wealth creation and will also help us repay our debts.”

He said the government housing schemes will also benefit the industry as well as the people belonging to the lowest segments of society.

“A daily wager, a class 4 government servant, a labourer.. people like them in Pakistan could never get an opportunity to buy a house because there was no concept of mortgage financing,” the premier said.

“We spent two years to get the foreclosure law passed and now it is opening the way for banks to lend people loans under mortgage financing.”

He said the system will become an asset for Pakistan as it will boost the demand for house-building and the construction industry will benefit from it.

PM Imran said the government is focused on raising the standard of life of the poor and weak, adding that it understands that any country, where there is a small number of very rich people and most people are poor, can never prosper.

“India and China were not very different a few years ago but as India’s wealth became accessible to few people, China worked towards raising the standards of the poor people. Now China is a superpower while India is still the same,” added the premier.

He said the idea of a welfare state is exactly the model of the Riyasat-e-Madina. “Our Prophet (PBUH) established a welfare state. A welfare state is the one in which the government takes the responsibility to improve the lives of the poor people.”

The prime minister said the lower segments of the society have been ignored since Pakistan’s inception and no policy-making has been done for it. “Few people study in English medium schools, few go to private hospitals and only a few get jobs,” he said.

“The government is focusing on policy-making for the segment which has been ignored in the last 70 years.”