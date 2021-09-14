Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
COAS: Hybrid threats need to be thwarted effectively

General Bajwa appreciates Karachi Corps’ support for projects

Posted: Sep 13, 2021
Last Updated: 39 mins ago

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School in Karachi on September 13, 2021 (TV Grab).

Hybrid threats must be effectively deflected in a coherent manner to cope with the emerging situation in the region, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday as he visited the corps headquarters in Karachi.

During his visit to the corps HQ, General Bajwa was briefed on the operational preparedness, training, and administrative affairs of the corps.

He was also briefed about the army’s help in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Stressing the need to provide adequate support on the timely completion of key projects undertaken by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the COAS appreciated Karachi Corps’ support in this regard.

He also appreciated the corps’ support to the civilian administration in maintaining the law and order situation in the province.

The army chief visited the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School and appreciated the Zindagi Trust for initiating this project.

He also met with families of the martyrs from various law-enforcement agencies, including Rangers, Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). General Bajwa instructed authorities concerned to take all possible measures to effectively take care of the families of the martyrs.

Earlier, when General Bajwa arrived at the Corps Headquarters, he was welcomed by the corps commander.

The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Full results: PTI leads in cantonment boards elections
Clifton cantt board: PPP creams PTI on its turf
Pakistan holds 1,128 Indian army officers responsible for war crimes
Rains kill 19 in KP including 14 of a family
Today’s outlook: Joint session of Parliament, Sindh teacher recruitment test
Noor Mukadam's family, friends protest outside IHC for speedy justice
Hundreds of journalists protest at Parliament, others stopped at motorway
Woman forgives PTI MPA Khurram Leghari in harassment case
Automated Metering Infrastructure project to be discussed today
