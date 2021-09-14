COAS: Hybrid threats need to be thwarted effectively

Hybrid threats must be effectively deflected in a coherent manner to cope with the emerging situation in the region, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday as he visited the corps headquarters in Karachi.

During his visit to the corps HQ, General Bajwa was briefed on the operational preparedness, training, and administrative affairs of the corps.

He was also briefed about the army’s help in the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Stressing the need to provide adequate support on the timely completion of key projects undertaken by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the COAS appreciated Karachi Corps’ support in this regard.

He also appreciated the corps’ support to the civilian administration in maintaining the law and order situation in the province.

The army chief visited the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School and appreciated the Zindagi Trust for initiating this project.

He also met with families of the martyrs from various law-enforcement agencies, including Rangers, Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). General Bajwa instructed authorities concerned to take all possible measures to effectively take care of the families of the martyrs.

Earlier, when General Bajwa arrived at the Corps Headquarters, he was welcomed by the corps commander.