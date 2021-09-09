Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief

DG ISI Faiz Hameed was also present at meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with William Joseph Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency or CIA, on Thursday and discussed regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, ISI DG Faiz Hameed was present at the meeting at GHQ Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the Army Chief said that Pakistan is committed to a stable and prosperous Afghanistan while the CIA chief appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan and its withdrawal measures.

Burns praised Pakistan's efforts to maintain stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary pledged that US would play a role for improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The CIA chief visited Afghanistan and India before coming to Pakistan.

He came to Pakistan after ISI chief Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed visited Kabul a few days ago, where he had met Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul and Taliban representatives.

