Coal miner killed in Harnai mine collapse

A coal miner was killed after being buried alive when a portion of a coal mine collapsed in the Harnai district of Balochistan, local Levies officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Levies said that the incident occurred in a coal mine in the Shahrig area near Harnai.

The body of the deceased, identified as Gul son of Abdullah, was later recovered from under the debris and shifted to the rural health centre in Shahrig. Gul was a migrant worker from Afghanistan.

There are as many as 3,000 registered coal mines in Balochistan in which more than 40,000 miners work.

Balochistan Mines Association data showed that more than 1,300 miners had died in coal mine explosions, collapses, and other accidents over the past two decades.

Over the past 10 years, 570 miners had been killed and hundreds others injured in Balochistan.

Most casualties in coal mines occurred because of lack of precautionary measures, a dearth of facilities and a lack of basic safety protocols.

Coal miners face constant threats of explosions inside coal mines, methane gas accumulation and poisoning, suffocation, and mine collapse.

