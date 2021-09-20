CM Balochistan says BAP dissidents sought to usurp funds

Two opposition lawmakers and the dissidents of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) just wanted to commandeer development funds, beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal said in a tweet on Monday.

Expressing his determination to keep public funds away from the reach of such ‘extortionists’, the chief minister said that he would neutralize all such evil plans.

He said that he and other sincere lawmakers had struggled to secure these funds from the federal government, adding that the monies sanctioned in the provincial budget would be allowed to go to waste.

2 MPAs of opposition along with few exasperated in BAP are eyeing development funds and have plans for its extortion and plunder



After hard work in Provincial and federal budget, we made this possible for the people. inshallah they shall not be successful#EmergingBalochistan pic.twitter.com/O2hNYYyGNS — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) September 19, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, dissident BAP lawmakers remained unfazed by efforts to mend the rift and persisted in their demand to removing the chief minister.

A number of rallies were also taken out on Sunday in a number of cities and towns in the province in support of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Sunday.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has been in Quetta ever since he launched his efforts to defuse the situation after a number of BAP lawmakers threatened to move a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, who is a member of the team led by Sadiq Sanjarani, called on Nawabzada Tariq Magsi and Jan Jamali.

A number of BAP supporters, led by Senator Agha Umar Ahmadzai, staged a rally in Quetta. Ahmadzai said that all members of the party wanted the mantle of chief ministership. He said that he was confident that they would soon be able to overcome all objections raised by the dissident members.