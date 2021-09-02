Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Cloth rolls offered as bribe to voters in cantonment elections

Candidate Abass is a close confidant of Saad Rafique

Posted: Sep 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

An outside view of the Lahore cantonment board office (Photo LCB)

Candidates running for political offices often try to entice voters using innovative methods. In Pakistan, free biryani lunch for voters and free travel to the polling stations is the norm. However, a candidate in Lahore’s cantonment board election has offered cloth-rolls to voters as a bribe. In return, he expected the voters to elect him.

PML-N’s Ali Abbas is running from Ward -1 in Lahore cantonment. He is said to be a close confidante of Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Abbas took out a rally as a part of the election campaign and distributed cloth rolls among the voters extracting promises that they will cast their ballots in his favour.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken cognizance of the incident, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Abbas would be served a notice.

Fine for loudspeaker use

The ECP has already issued notices to two other candidates in Lahore for violating the code of conduct. The candidates have been accused of bringing out authorized processions and using loudspeakers. The ECP has also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on each of the candidates.

cantonment elections
 
