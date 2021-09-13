Clifton cantt board: PPP creams PTI on its turf

The PTI may have won the most seats in the cantonment elections in Karachi but a smug Saeed Ghani of the PPP held a press conference on Monday to point out that they had actually ‘lost’ in their prize turf: Clifton.

In Karachi, the vote from six cantt board elections, for different parties breaks down by this:

PPP had 39 candidates and won 22,135 votes PTI had 42 candidates and they got 19,483 votes JI got 16,422 votes MQM had 10,790 votes

Clifton Cantonment Board is considered PTI ground. In fact, Governor Imran Ismail’s constituency is in Clifton (PS-111, DHA and Clifton and adjoining katchi abadis). And so, Saeed Ghani wanted to break down the electoral performance because, as he said, they show how public sentiment may have shifted.

Cantonment Board Clifton has 10 wards (or seats). The PPP won in 4, PTI in 2, Jamaat-e-Islami in 2 and independents in 2. “The PPP emerged the largest party in the Clifton Cantt Board,” said Ghani. He then gave the total number of votes in this one cantonment.



PPP = 9,331 votes

JI = 6,254 votes

PTI = 5,079 votes

“Our winning candidate,” said Saeed Ghani, “who got the least votes, got 720 votes. And the PTI’s candidates who were successful in Clifton Cantonment Board, the one who won from ward 4 got 501 votes. And the second candidate who won from ward 6 got 490 votes. So their candidates who won and got the highest votes, still got less than a PPP candidate who came fourth.@



Saeed Ghani went on to declare that the PTI had been defeated. “So Mashallah, the PTI’s performance in this area, which it is said is its most impenetrable stronghold in all of Pakistan… So the traditional PTI voter had really badly rejected them.”

PPP four successful candidates in:

ward 1 = 2,917 votes

ward 2 = 720 votes

ward 9 = 2,360 votes

ward 10 = 1,893 votes

“In all of Karachi, the PPP is the first by number of votes,” said Ghani. “The PPP is the sole party that won in all six cantonments. No other party did this.”



It is worth mentioning here that people elected to cantonment boards are actually powerless. Each ward gets one representative. Several wards make up one cantonment. The party that wins the most wards, chooses a vice president, who then sits on the cantonment board. However, they do not have any powers as such. They can only actually recommend works to be done in the area. They do not control budgets. They can oversee work and they get an office where they can meet the public. They have no official car or perks or privileges.

The actual person who gets the work done is the secretary, who has to be a CSS officer. The secretary has control of the budget and can make decisions.

The PPP’s total seats in Karachi are 11.

The PTI won 14

The JI won 3

The MQM won 3

Independents won six

Of the six independent candidates, one is a PPP supporter, added Ghani. “We supported him. He stood in Karachi Cantonment Board, Chaudhry Nasir Ali. So if you count him, we won 12 seats.”