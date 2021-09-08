China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt

China announced on Wednesday that it would donate aid, including food and coronavirus vaccines, worth $31 million to Afghanistan.

The commitment came soon after the Taliban announced to form an interim government.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the donation in a meeting with counterparts from Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Wang said that China would work with countries in the region to help Afghanistan rebuild its economy and society, as well as fight terrorist groups and illegal drug trade.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Wednesday that China was ready to maintain communication with Kabul and the Taliban announcement of an interim government was “a necessary step”, but the Taliban should listen to different views domestically and internationally.

“The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Afghan Taliban’s announcement of an interim government,” he said. “This is a necessary step in restoring domestic order and moving towards post-war reconstruction.”

He said China was “willing to maintain communication with the new Afghan government”, and repeated Beijing’s call for the Taliban to cut ties with all terrorist groups, especially the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which China says is behind past attacks in its western region of Xinjiang.

“We hope the new Afghan regime during the period of the interim government will listen to the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions in Afghanistan, and respond to the hopes of its people and the international community,” he said.

The Taliban interim government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, one of the Taliban’s founders, who is on a United Nations sanctions list. The interior minister will be Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the militant Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

China was among the first major powers to establish contact with the Taliban after it swept through Afghanistan and unseated the government following last month’s withdrawal of US troops.

The Chinese embassy in Kabul remains open, and its top envoy to the country has met senior Taliban officials. In the past week, Chinese assistant foreign minister Wu Jianghao has had a telephone call with Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy director of the Taliban’s office in Qatar.

The militant group had promised to form an inclusive Afghanistan government – among the criteria that could gain the international recognition it needs to prevent an economic meltdown and food crisis.