China firm to set up buffalo dairy units soon: Asad Umer

Company also promises six state-of-the-art breeding centers across Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
A private Chinese firm will soon set up dairy farming units across Pakistan for producing high-quality fresh milk, powdered milk, cheese and other products.

This matter was discussed after the chief executive of the Royal Group of China called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer.

The chief executive of the company told the minister that the company would establish a number of buffalo milk farming units besides establishing at least six state-of-the-art breeding centers, complete with latest genetic In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process.

Member Food Security and Climate Change Ministry of Planning Dr. Hamid Jalil and other officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the minister about investment in buffalo business in Pakistan, the firm’s chief executive said that his company would also establish a large FMD-free buffalo farm. From there, he said, the company would produce and process high-quality buffalo milk into powdered milk and mozzarella cheese.

Umer welcomed the group and assured them of all possible help in their endeavor, saying that the government had no tolerance for red-tapism and the Ministry of Planning and CPEC Authority were committed to promoting investment from China.

Umer told the chief executive of the Chinese firm that an Investor Facilitation Center would soon become operational under the CPEC Authority which will help resolve all issues faced by Chinese investors.

