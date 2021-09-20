Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Children in China to get 40-minute facetime on TikTok equivalent

Douyin allows children below 14 access between 6am and 10pm

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A company in China will allow under 14 children just 40 minutes a day on the local version of TikTok named Douyin, South China Morning Post reported on Monday. This is an attempt by the Chinese company, ByteDance, to disentangle China’s youngsters from “internet addiction”. Children in the same age group will only be allowed access to the app to flip through short videos between 6am and 10pm. Matching the spectacular success of TikTok, Douyin is one of the most popular apps with more than 600 million active users in China. ByteDance is now asking its users to authenticate their identities in a bid to make its policy work. Parents could, the company suggested, “help children complete the process” enabling them to enter “youth mode” on the app. Zhang Yiming, the creator of both TikTok and Douyin, runs ByteDance from Beijing. Although both apps mirror each other, but Douyin rigorously complies with China’s strict internet regulations. Similar restrictions were recently imposed on the entire video gaming industry. China’s watchdog for online gaming and other media, the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), will now allow people below the age of 18 to play online games between 8pm and 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and other statutory holidays. In 2019, China had moved to restrict minor to play online games for just 90 minutes a day and three hours on holidays. Both TikTok and Douyin is popular among youngsters in China, but the youth mode in Douyin is designed to provide more educational content, including videos of science experiments, historical sories, virtual museums and art gallery tours.
