Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service

Notes from the newsroom
Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Thursday, August 19, 2021:
Omer Sharif’s health deteriorated hours before his flight to the United States for treatment Monday. His departure has been delayed and his family has expressed fears that the air ambulance hired from Germany could leave Pakistan without the comedy legend. Zareen Omer, his wife, has urged the prime minister to intervene.
