Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service

Bringing you up to date on overnight developments and what news we are following today, Thursday, August 19, 2021:

There will be no cell phone service in certain cities and routes around the Chehlum procession will be blocked off. Civil armed forces have been deployed and shops along the procession routes have been sealed. Pillion riding has been banned as well.

A new spell of monsoon rains is expected to enter Sindh. The scattered showers, along with lightning and thunderstorms, will last till October 2.

Dengue cases across the country are on a rise. Lahore is one of the hotspots. The city reported over 80 cases in a single day on Monday.

The Supreme Court will hear the Rahim Yar Khan temple attack case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting.

UPDATE: When is Omer Sharif leaving for US?

Omer Sharif’s health deteriorated hours before his flight to the United States for treatment Monday. His departure has been delayed and his family has expressed fears that the air ambulance hired from Germany could leave Pakistan without the comedy legend. Zareen Omer, his wife, has urged the prime minister to intervene.

