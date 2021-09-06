CCI approves new power generation plan to cut circular debt

The Indicated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP), pending since 2005, will help avoid issues such as excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts in future, says Hammad Azhar

The Council of Common Interest (CCI) has approved Indicated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model for the power sector, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced in a tweet on Monday.

He maintained that this would allow efficient usage of electricity in Pakistan.

According to the plan, power generation capacity will be added when needed, using demand-supply projections, and contracts would be signed on least cost basis through open competitive bidding.

The minister insisted that the plan had been pending since 2005.

If such a model had been put in place in the past, he said that Pakistan could have avoided critical problems, including soaring circular debt plaguing the domestic power sector today.

The circular debt of the country’s power sector touched Rs2.28 trillion in the previous fiscal year (2020-21), up from Rs2.15 trillion in the preceding fiscal year.

The government, especially the minister of energy and cabinet’s power division under Special Advisor to PM Tabish Gauhar have been vocal in their criticism of contracts drawn up by previous governments with independent power producers (IPPs), arguing that these contracts had bled the national exchequer dry.

During a debate in the National Assembly some time ago, Hammad Azhar had said that by 2023, the domestic power production capacity would exceed the domestic demand by as much as 50 percent. For all the extra power production capacity, the national exchequer would be paying Rs1,500 billion annually.

He maintained that although the country’s power production capacity exceeded 30,000 megawatts, but the national grid was unable to carry any load exceeding 24,000MW.