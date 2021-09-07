Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Cabinet cuts Remdesivir injection price by 30pc

Defers import of Bollywood movies, Pak-UK readmission MoU

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Federal cabinet has approved a reduction in the prices of Remedesivir injection. The injection is used in Covid-19 treatment.

The price has been reduced by over Rs1,700 to Rs3,967. Currently, the injection is being sold at Rs5,680. This was announced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. He was addressing a press conference after a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

The government is also reducing the port charges by 50 per cent for the import of the medicine.

Security plan for New Zealand cricket team tour

The federal cabinet has approved the plan to provide fool-proof security to New Zealand cricket team.

The Blackcaps are arriving in Pakistan on September 8. After a day in room isolation and subject to negative Covid-19 test, New Zealand will start training at Rawalpindi Cricket stadium from Septemebr 10.

The two teams will play five match T20I series from September 25 to October 3 in Lahore.

Import of Bollywood movies deferred

Chaudhry said that the issue of import of Bollywood movies have been deferred after the strong opposition by cabinet member Babar Awan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The cabinet has suggested that the import of international movies other than Indian films should be allowed, said Chaudhry. We will again move the summary after making necessary amendment, the minister said.

Govt employees won’t get two plots in Islamabad

The federal cabinet has also recommended that in future, no government employee should be allotted more than one plot in Islamabad.

Signing of Pakistan-UK readmission MoU

Federal information minister said that the matter regarding the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan and the United Kingdom on readmission agreement has been deferred.

Readmission agreements are signed between states for the return of those living illegally in a country to their country of origin.

As many as 123 Pakistan had to be brought back from the UK under the Readmission Policy, Chaudhry said.

