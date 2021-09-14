Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Cabinet again rejects 10% increase in parliamentarian salaries

Fawad says raise will be gross violation of rules

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The federal cabinet has once again rejected the 10% increase in  parliamentarians salaries including those of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate and speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

There will be no 10% increase in the ad hoc relief allowance because it will be a gross violation of the rules implemented in other sectors, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in a briefing to the media.

Parliamentarians, he said, should have set an example specially when the economic situation was so weak.

He said that it was a part of the austerity program initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the PM House had also made huge savings because of it.

One million cyber-attacks on Pakistani websites

During the media briefing, the federal minister said that on August 14, an attempt was made to hack the FBR website on which an inquiry had been completed.

The inquiry found that most of the FBR’s data remained secure and that hackers were unable to obtain their targets.

Fawad Chaudhry said that FBR had taken various steps, including hiring a professional company which was now ensuring data protection.

There had been about a million cyber-attacks on Pakistani websites this year that had all failed, he said. There was a comprehensive cyber security framework in Pakistan and that was being further strengthened.

He said that 5G technology would be launched in the country next year and the cabinet had asked the PTA to ensure quality service so that effects of the revolution in the telecom sector were visible across Pakistan. 

