CAA: PIA owes Rs127b in airport, embarkation charges

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday decided to take tough action on unpaid money by the national flag carrier, PIA, on account of the huge amount in terms of airport, security, and embarkation charges.

According to the CAA, PIA owed as much as Rs127 billion. CAA officials said that they would urgently deal with this matter.

CAA officials said that PIA was not paying dues it charged all passengers flying abroad.

Interestingly, all payments owed by PIA would remain unpaid until its restructuring was finalized.

In another development, the CAA warned its Kuwaiti counterpart that if it did not allow PIA to land in Kuwait, it would not allow Kuwait Airlines to operate in Pakistan by October 1.