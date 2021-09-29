Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CAA: PIA owes Rs127b in airport, embarkation charges

PIA not paying due charged from passengers

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday decided to take tough action on unpaid money by the national flag carrier, PIA, on account of the huge amount in terms of airport, security, and embarkation charges. According to the CAA, PIA owed as much as Rs127 billion. CAA officials said that they would urgently deal with this matter. CAA officials said that PIA was not paying dues it charged all passengers flying abroad. Interestingly, all payments owed by PIA would remain unpaid until its restructuring was finalized. In another development, the CAA warned its Kuwaiti counterpart that if it did not allow PIA to land in Kuwait, it would not allow Kuwait Airlines to operate in Pakistan by October 1.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday decided to take tough action on unpaid money by the national flag carrier, PIA, on account of the huge amount in terms of airport, security, and embarkation charges.

According to the CAA, PIA owed as much as Rs127 billion. CAA officials said that they would urgently deal with this matter.

CAA officials said that PIA was not paying dues it charged all passengers flying abroad.

Interestingly, all payments owed by PIA would remain unpaid until its restructuring was finalized.

In another development, the CAA warned its Kuwaiti counterpart that if it did not allow PIA to land in Kuwait, it would not allow Kuwait Airlines to operate in Pakistan by October 1.

 
CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY PIA
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Civil Aviation Authority, PIA,Kuwait,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi
Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi
Pakistan to commence covid vaccination of students above 12 years
Pakistan to commence covid vaccination of students above 12 years
Wajid Shamsul Hasan and the Bhuttos: a doting memoir
Wajid Shamsul Hasan and the Bhuttos: a doting memoir
Usman Mirza, accomplices indicted in couple harassment case
Usman Mirza, accomplices indicted in couple harassment case
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.