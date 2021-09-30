CAA lifts ban on inflight meals for domestic travel

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed airlines to serve inflight meals to passengers on domestic flights.

A notification issued on Thursday said food and beverages have been allowed on all domestic flights from October 1, 2021.

The CAA has issued directives to all the airlines. The decision was taken after a drop in covid cases in the country.

Under the Covid-19 SOPs, serving meals and beverages onboard domestic flights had been prohibited.

However, travellers would continue to be required to wear masks. From October 1, only vaccinated people above 18 years of age will be allowed to board flights.

Coronavirus vaccination certificate will be mandatory with the boarding pass.

NCOC chief Asad Umar had announced on Wednesday that government was planning to ease restrictions on inflight meal.

He urged citizens to get vaccinated so that the government could ease existing restrictions. “The only way out of the covid pandemic is to get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated,” he said.

So far, more than seven million people across the country have been fully vaccinated. The government further aims to immunise 40% of the population in all big cities.

