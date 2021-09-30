Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CAA lifts ban on inflight meals for domestic travel

The authority has issued directives to all airlines

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed airlines to serve inflight meals to passengers on domestic flights.

A notification issued on Thursday said food and beverages have been allowed on all domestic flights from October 1, 2021.

The CAA has issued directives to all the airlines. The decision was taken after a drop in covid cases in the country.

Under the Covid-19 SOPs, serving meals and beverages onboard domestic flights had been prohibited.

However, travellers would continue to be required to wear masks. From October 1, only vaccinated people above 18 years of age will be allowed to board flights.

Coronavirus vaccination certificate will be mandatory with the boarding pass.

NCOC chief Asad Umar had announced on Wednesday that government was planning to ease restrictions on inflight meal.

He urged citizens to get vaccinated so that the government could ease existing restrictions. “The only way out of the covid pandemic is to get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated,” he said.

So far, more than seven million people across the country have been fully vaccinated. The government further aims to immunise 40% of the population in all big cities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
caa
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CAA lifts ban on meal boxes in flights, flights to server meal boxes, lunch and dinner during flights, meal boxes during flights
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What's next?
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What’s next?
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.