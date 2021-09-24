Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

CAA issues new advisory for international passengers

PCR test, Covid vaccination mandatory

Posted: Sep 24, 2021
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has decided to extend its travel restrictions for international passengers arriving into the country from Category C countries till October 31.

According to a notification issued Friday, it is mandatory for travelers, arriving before October end, to carry a negative PCR test report conducted 72 hours before boarding the flight.

Inbound travel to Pakistan for all other passengers from Category C countries will, on the other hand, remain banned. Here is the list of countries.

  • Costa Rica
  • Ethiopia
  • Guatemala
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Mongolia
  • Mexico
  • Philippines
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Thailand
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Passengers from other countries will be subjected to Covid testing and quarantine protocols, CAA added. The new directives will have to be implemented by all airlines.

Earlier, Pakistan made coronavirus vaccination certificates mandatory for air travel, both international and domestic, from October 1. People under the age of 17 years are exempted from the order.

Vaccinated passengers will, however, also have to present a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result and must undergo a rapid PCR, RT PCR, ID NOW, or molecular test four hours before boarding the aircraft in their countries of departure. 

CAA has launched a rapid PCR test service at major airports of the country, including Karachi Lahore, and Islamabad as well. The test costs between Rs4,000 to Rs6,000.

 
