Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bushra Bibi stresses care for people with mental health issues

The first lady also examined the kitchen at PIMH

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

First Lady Bushra Bibi visited Punjab Institute of Mental Health (TV Grab)

The First Lady Bushra Bibi has visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) and inquired about the care available for the people admitted to the facility. She also handed out gifts to women and children being treated at the institute.

Bushra Bibi visited different sections of the health facility and asked the officials to extend as much care to the patients as possible. She said attention be paid to the rehabilitation of the drug addict and elderly people with illness.

A video shows burka-clad Bushra Bibi visiting various section for the institute as officials accompanying her brief about facilities.

She also went to the hospital’s kitchen and examined the hygiene and food quality.

The first lady is known for her social work. However, she has kept her aloof from the political affairs of the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
Lahore court rejects Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's bail plea
Lahore court rejects Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s bail plea
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
Today's outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore
Today’s outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.