Britain says not involved in New Zealand’s decision

The British High Commission in Pakistan has attempted to downplay reports that it shared intelligence with the New Zealand cricket team to call of Pakistan tour.

High Commissioner Christian Turner said that the “speculation” was “untrue”.

He tweeted the clarification after reports said that the British High Commission in Pakistan had warned the New Zealand team of a threat by passing on intelligence information.

“Speculation that British High Commission was involved in PakvsNZ tour being called off are untrue; this was a decision for the New Zealand authorities & taken independently. I recognise that this is a sad day for cricket fans in Pakistan & around the world who were looking fwd to the series,” Turner said in the tweet.

However, Turner’s explanation did little to calm Pakistani fans, who said that the UK and New Zealand had an intelligence-sharing mechanism in place and Britain had influenced New Zealand’s decision.

Some of the fan even referred to the recently announced security alliance between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.