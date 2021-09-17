Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Britain says not involved in New Zealand’s decision

High commissioner in Pakistan rejects reports about intelligence sharing

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Christian Turner

The British High Commission in Pakistan has attempted to downplay reports that it shared intelligence with the New Zealand cricket team to call of Pakistan tour.

High Commissioner Christian Turner said that the “speculation” was “untrue”.

He tweeted the clarification after reports said that the British High Commission in Pakistan had warned the New Zealand team of a threat by passing on intelligence information.

“Speculation that British High Commission was involved in PakvsNZ tour being called off are untrue; this was a decision for the New Zealand authorities & taken independently. I recognise that this is a sad day for cricket fans in Pakistan & around the world who were looking fwd to the series,” Turner said in the tweet.

However, Turner’s explanation did little to calm Pakistani fans, who said that the UK and New Zealand had an intelligence-sharing mechanism in place and Britain had influenced New Zealand’s decision.

Some of the fan even referred to the recently announced security alliance between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.