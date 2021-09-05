Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Bilawal, Shehbaz proactive as Umar rules out early elections

Bilawal also tasks Makhdoom family to approach Jehangir Tareen

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Opposition Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N were seen active on the political front as Federal Minister Asad Umar rejected the possibility of snap elections.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto have discussed the induction of new officials to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PML-N’s spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said.

She said that both leaders had communicated over the telephone.

Both the leaders, she said, had agreed that the leaders of PML-N and the PPP would go forward and keep each other updated on key issues in this regard.

Bilawal attempts to win over JKT

In another development, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has tasked the Makhdoom family to bring Jehangir Khan Tareen into PPP’s fold. He is also reported to have urged party leaders to step up their bids to initiate talks with other dissidents in both PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

However, the Tareen group has dispelled the impression and denied any such overtures had been made by any quarter. 

A source told SAMAA that a key PPP leader was accelerating his efforts to hold a formal meeting between Bilawal Bhutto and Jehangir Tareen.

A spokesperson for the Jehangir Tareen group denied these reports and said that no such communication had taken place.

He said that reports suggesting contacts between the group and the PPP were not based on truth.

Asan Umar on snap elections

Talking to SAMAA, Asad Umar said that the results of most measures taken by PTI to counter inflation had just started to appear.

He dismissed the possibility of holding early elections, saying that no one was discussing this possibility.

Responding to a question, he said that three of the country’s five major crops had produced record yields this season.

According to Asad Umar, the only way to overcome the effects of inflation was to keep a vigilant eye on expenditures and revenue. He insisted that the government was taking steps to control high prices.

He said that the entire world had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the Indian delta variant was the basic cause of its spread. He said the country was in the grips of the fourth wave of the Corona epidemic.

Asad Umar said that the government was trying to keep hospitals afloat. He said that the government did not want to hurt the people’s employment opportunities.

