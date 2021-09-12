Bilawal says PDM parties unhappy over ‘some developments’

First, demolish the Buzdar government in Punjab then the entire PDM will send the prime minister home, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has told his allies in a renewed attempt to their narrative.

Speaking at a public gathering in Layyah on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto said that the Punjab government stood no chance of survival if the PDM component parties were to forge unity.

He lamented the fact that the PPP had time and again shown the way to all PDM component parties. He had persistently been asking the two parties to move a no-confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly.

People, he said, were confronted with the unprecedented level of inflation, unemployment, poverty and rising prices of utility and food items. He said that a conspiracy had been hatched to deprive the people in Punjab of a people’s government.

According to him, the time had come to restore the dignity of the vote. He said that it was time to roar like a lion.

He reminded the allies that their achievement in the Senate was once thought to be an impossibility. He said that if the opposition parties combined their forces they could achieve the desire results.

In a veiled reference to the PDM parties, he said that if the Bani Gala was unhappy over some developments, some of “our friends were also unhappy”. He did not elaborate on the development he referred to.

Criticising the allies, he said that they had given free hand to the Buzdar government in Punjab, and therefore to Imran Khan himself.