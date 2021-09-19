Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
BAP dissidents adamant in demand to remove Jam Kamal

Rallies staged across Balochistan to demonstrate support for CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) remained unmoved by pleas to mend the rift and insisted on removing the chief minister while a number of rallies were taken out in a number of cities and towns in the province in support of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Sunday.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has been in Quetta ever since he launched his efforts to defuse the situation after a number of BAP lawmakers threatened to move a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, who is a member of the team led by Sadiq Sanjarani, called on Nawabzada Tariq Magsi and Jan Jamali.

A number of BAP supporters, led by Senator Agha Umar Ahmadzai, staged a rally in Quetta. Ahmadzai said that all members of the party wanted the mantle of chief ministership. He said that he was confident that they would soon be able to overcome all objections raised by the dissident members.

