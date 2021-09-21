Balochistan: Unvaccinated people barred from using public transport

The Balochistan government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for people travelling inside and outside the province via bus.

According to a circular issued by the Balochistan Transport Department, passengers will have to show their vaccination certificates or cards at the time of purchasing the ticket and boarding the bus.

The new orders will be implied on both inter and intra-city bus transport. The transporters will be responsible for ensuring the new SOPs are strictly implemented.

Drivers, staff members and conductors employed in public transport have been told to get both the jabs by the end of this month. Violations will result in the cancellation of permits and other punishments.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre decided to ban air travel, both domestic and international, for people who have not been vaccinated by September 30. Here are other restrictions that will be imposed on unvaccinated Pakistanis: