Balochistan approves Food Fortification Act 2021 to end malnutrition

Aims to ensure basic food is free from impurities

Posted: Sep 14, 2021
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Photo—AFP/File

The Balochistan government has approved the Food Fortification Act 2021 to protect children and women from malnutrition.

Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, said that under the law vitamins will be added to basic food items.

He said the government will install mixers in flour and ghee mills by which vitamin A, zinc and iron will be added. Vitamins will also be added to salt.

It aims to eradicate malnutrition from the province. It will help to ensure that the basic food is free from impurities such as dust, chemicals and bacteria. 

He said theirs will be the first government to pursue such legislation. The federal government and other provinces are planning their own laws.

