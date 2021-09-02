Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
News

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

It will be effective from September 3

Posted: Sep 2, 2021
Posted: Sep 2, 2021

Bahrain has removed Pakistan from its travel red list, Arab News reported.

It will be effective from September 3.

According to the news agency, the National Task Force has allowed the Civil Aviation Affairs to update the red list for travel to Bahrain according to the instructions of the Government Executive Committee.

Other than Pakistan, India, Panama and the Dominican Republic have also been removed from the travel red list.  

Passengers travelling to Bahrain from non-red list countries whose vaccination certificates are recognized do not need to take a PCR tests before arrival.

However, they still have to take on-arrival PCR tests. They will also have to take PCR tests on fifth and tenth day of their stay.

On May 24, Bahrain banned the entry of travelers from countries on a red list, including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The ban was imposed as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. 

Pakistan still on the United Kingdom’s travel red list

Failure to meet requirements pertaining to genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk and variants of concern has kept Pakistan on the red list, despite hopes by the country’s government that it will be moved to the amber list.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also nudged the UK government in this regard. However, it seems the effort was fruitless and, consequently, many Pakistan will stay separated from their UK families.

