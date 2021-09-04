Bahawalpur man arrested for raping six-year-old cousin

A man was arrested for raping his six-year-old cousin in Bahawalpur, the police said Saturday afternoon.

The survivor’s mother lived with her sister and their children. On August 30, the women went to their neighbours’ house, while the children were at home. “When we came back, I heard my daughter’s screams from one of the rooms,” the six-year-old child’s mother told the police.

Adnan, the survivor’s cousin, was raping the child, while his brother Nadir was guarding the door. “When they saw us, they attacked us with punches and kicks and fled from the scene,” the complainant added.

A case has been registered against the men under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a raid on Friday, the suspects were arrested. The investigation officer said that Adnan’s DNA sample will be collected. Further investigations are underway.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.