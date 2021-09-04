Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bahawalpur man arrested for raping six-year-old cousin

FIR registered, suspect's DNA sample to be collected

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

A man was arrested for raping his six-year-old cousin in Bahawalpur, the police said Saturday afternoon.

The survivor’s mother lived with her sister and their children. On August 30, the women went to their neighbours’ house, while the children were at home. “When we came back, I heard my daughter’s screams from one of the rooms,” the six-year-old child’s mother told the police.

Adnan, the survivor’s cousin, was raping the child, while his brother Nadir was guarding the door. “When they saw us, they attacked us with punches and kicks and fled from the scene,” the complainant added.

A case has been registered against the men under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a raid on Friday, the suspects were arrested. The investigation officer said that Adnan’s DNA sample will be collected. Further investigations are underway.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bahawalpur rape
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bahawalpur rape, Bahawalpur police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Pakistan closes schools, bans inter-city transport
Pakistan closes schools, bans inter-city transport
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions
New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions
Turkey, Abu Dhabi lift 10-day quarantine for vaccinated travelers
Turkey, Abu Dhabi lift 10-day quarantine for vaccinated travelers
Man tries to immolate self, 2 daughters before Supreme Court
Man tries to immolate self, 2 daughters before Supreme Court
Road carpeting goes on while rain lashes Karachi
Road carpeting goes on while rain lashes Karachi
Islamabad bans indoor, outdoor gatherings as covid cases rise
Islamabad bans indoor, outdoor gatherings as covid cases rise
Karachi traffic police to punish underage drivers, parents
Karachi traffic police to punish underage drivers, parents
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.