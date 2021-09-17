Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fellow cricketers have backed Pakistan security agencies following an abrupt postponement of tour from New Zealand.

The Kiwis, who arrived in Pakistan after 18 years, postponed the tour citing security concerns. The development was made just an hour before the first ODI of the ODI series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

In a tweet Pakistan captain expressed disappointment over the development and said that he has full trust in capabilities of Pakistan security agencies.

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

Moreover, Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said that Pakistan has the best security force is the world.

Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world. #PakistanZindabad — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 17, 2021

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has also given his vote of confidence to the Pakistan security situation and said that he has always felt safe in the country.

Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan ☹️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 17, 2021

Toured @TheRealPCB 2 years back and really enjoyed every minute of our stay!! Felt extremely welcomed and also safe tbh! Never had any doubt❤️ Genuinely wanna see cricket return to this great nation! @danushka_70 @dasunshanaka1 pic.twitter.com/ovjroZbXx9 — Angelo Perera (@angiperera) September 17, 2021