Cricket

Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback

Kiwis were schedule to play three ODI, five T20Is

Posted: Sep 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and fellow cricketers have backed Pakistan security agencies following an abrupt postponement of tour from New Zealand.

The Kiwis, who arrived in Pakistan after 18 years, postponed the tour citing security concerns. The development was made just an hour before the first ODI of the ODI series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

In a tweet Pakistan captain expressed disappointment over the development and said that he has full trust in capabilities of Pakistan security agencies.

Moreover, Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said that Pakistan has the best security force is the world.

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has also given his vote of confidence to the Pakistan security situation and said that he has always felt safe in the country.

