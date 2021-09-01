Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Latest

B4U scam: SC extends Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail for two weeks

He has been accused of cheating the public

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has extended the interim bail of B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan for two weeks against surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

Khan, the owner of B4U Group of Companies (later renamed as the Saif ur Rehman Group), is accused of cheating the public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam.

On Monday, in a dramatic turn of events, Khan was able to secure an interim bail from the Supreme Court against surety bonds of Rs1million three hours after the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi had arrested him from the SC’s premises.

On Thursday (August 26), he managed to escape from the Islamabad High Court after a bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq rejected his bail application. Since then, NAB officials were looking for him. 

On Monday, the NAB team was present at the Supreme Court as they had received information that B4U CEO will be going there. They arrested him from the court premises.

Justice Ata Bandial, who is currently working as the chief justice of the Supreme Court, took notice of the development and directed NAB to produce the accused before the court. He also asked the graft body to explain his dramatic arrest from the court’s premises.

Later on, prosecutor general NAB submitted an unconditional apology to the SC for arresting the accused from the court’s premises.

Khan was arrested from the court’s premises at around 9:30am Monday and was able to secure an interim bail around noon after NAB produced him before the court. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
b4u fraud case
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US troops eat dinner at Pakistani shelter?
US troops eat dinner at Pakistani shelter?
Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots
Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots
Weather update: monsoon rain forecast in Karachi from September 1
Weather update: monsoon rain forecast in Karachi from September 1
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate
Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody
Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody
UK concerned over Covid testing mechanism in Pakistan: Fawad
UK concerned over Covid testing mechanism in Pakistan: Fawad
AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward
AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward
Pakistan reduces petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre
Pakistan reduces petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre
Today's Outlook: Perween Rehman case, rain expected, booster doses
Today’s Outlook: Perween Rehman case, rain expected, booster doses
Pakistan to open Consulate General in Munich, Germany
Pakistan to open Consulate General in Munich, Germany
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.