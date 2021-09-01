B4U scam: SC extends Saif-ur-Rehman’s interim bail for two weeks

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has extended the interim bail of B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan for two weeks against surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

Khan, the owner of B4U Group of Companies (later renamed as the Saif ur Rehman Group), is accused of cheating the public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam.

On Monday, in a dramatic turn of events, Khan was able to secure an interim bail from the Supreme Court against surety bonds of Rs1million three hours after the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi had arrested him from the SC’s premises.

On Thursday (August 26), he managed to escape from the Islamabad High Court after a bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq rejected his bail application. Since then, NAB officials were looking for him.

On Monday, the NAB team was present at the Supreme Court as they had received information that B4U CEO will be going there. They arrested him from the court premises.

Justice Ata Bandial, who is currently working as the chief justice of the Supreme Court, took notice of the development and directed NAB to produce the accused before the court. He also asked the graft body to explain his dramatic arrest from the court’s premises.

Later on, prosecutor general NAB submitted an unconditional apology to the SC for arresting the accused from the court’s premises.

Khan was arrested from the court’s premises at around 9:30am Monday and was able to secure an interim bail around noon after NAB produced him before the court.