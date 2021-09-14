Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Azad Kashmir: Rapid progress on second phase of irrigation project

The five-year project was launched to increase agricultural output

Posted: Sep 14, 2021
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: Online

Work on as many as 195 water channels, 142 water harvesting structures and water tanks have been completed, a spokesperson for the Azad Kashmir irrigation department said on Tuesday.

Giving details of the second phase of the five-year irrigation development project launched in 2019-20, he said that work on 142 channels and 19 water harvesting structures and water tanks was still in progress.

The project, he said, had been initiated to bring barren land under cultivation, boositing agricultural output in the state.

Progress on work, he said, had been intensified to meet targets set for the current fiscal year.

He said that the federal government was extending consultancy services to the Azad Kashmir irrigation department,  adding that it was an exemplary programme showcasing community.

