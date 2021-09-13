Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Automated Metering Infrastructure project to be discussed today

The committee will also review new oil refining policy’s draft

Posted: Sep 13, 2021
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) will meet on Monday to discuss the $400m Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project likely to be installed in Islamabad and Lahore.

Pakistan has been paying millions of dollars in commitment charges for not using Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) funding for this project that includes a smart electricity meter grid with full communication and data infrastructure, customer care and billing centres.

These specialized meters will provide real-time data on such factors as voltage and amperage to servers to be set up at distribution companies. The project, delayed since 2015 when it was halted because of unbalanced bidding held by the Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO).

The meeting will also review the draft of the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021. The committee will also review a relief package for electricity consumers in addition to reviewing the closures of various power plants.

It would also review key policy matters regarding RLNG power plants.

What is Advanced metering infrastructure

The Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) should not be confused with prepaid metering infrastructure. The AMI enables two-way communication between meters at homes and the electricity company. This information can be processed in real-time and signals sent to manage demand. 

The meters used in this infrastructure are known as smart meters. Electricity companies have used them in many countries but they could also be used to measure gas and water consumption.

