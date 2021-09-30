Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

At least 70 Karachi fishing boats missing at sea

Fishermen Coop says ensuring safe return of fishermen is priority

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

FILE

All fishing boats sailing from Karachi have been recalled in view of the high risk associated with rough seas and a potential tropical cyclone, but at least 70 fishing boats are still missing, maritime authorities and fishermen said on Thursday.

Officials are trying to contact fishermen on the missing boats and there was a strong possibility that a substantial number of them would have sought safe harbor in Balochistan ports.

Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and the Fishermen Cooperative Society have set up a number of monitoring and rescue centers at Karachi Fisheries, Ibrahim Hyderi and Younusabad.

 The administrator of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, Zahid Bhatti, said that their first and foremost priority was to ensure the safe return of the fishermen at sea.

He said that Pakistan Navy was diligently monitoring the situation.

According to the manager of the cooperative society, Nasir Boneri, there were at least 165 fishing boats at sea when the weather started worsening. He said that the launches that had not been able to reach Karachi might have docked on jetties in Pasni, Ormara and elsewhere in Balochistan.

Warning of excessively high waves, he said that the conditions at sea were rapidly deteriorating.

All of the returning fishing boats are safely docked.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi fishing boats missing at sea, Cyclone Gulab, Cyclone Shaheen, Karachi rains,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What's next?
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What’s next?
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.