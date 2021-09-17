Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Asset Declaration Ord 2019: ABAD says include late taxpayers

They declared assets but did not pay their taxes

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: Online

Builders have urged the government to allow people who declared their assets under the ‘Amnesty Scheme’ to pay their taxes if they missed the deadline.

The chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Fayyaz Ilyas issued a statement on Friday. He referred to the recent circular issued by the Federal Board of Revenue regarding The Asset Declaration Ordinance, 2019 (generally known as the Amnesty Scheme).

He appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed to allow those people to pay tax who had declared their assets under this scheme but could not pay taxes in the stipulated time period.

The Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated on May 14, 2019, for the payment of taxes and the declaration of corresponding assets by June 30, 2019. The deadline was extended till July 3, 2019.

However, many people who had declared their assets either could not pay their taxes for their declared assets or paid their tax but could not submit their declarations in time. The government should give them one more chance, he said.

The Prime Minister’s motivation behind granting the amnesty was to bring all undeclared wealth on to the books and raise tax collection.

The FBR has decided to allow all those taxpayers who deposited their tax under the scheme by July 3, 2019 to file their declarations if they could not. All taxpayers can now file their declarations between September 10, 2021 and September 25, 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
SAMAA TV anchor wears hijab on live show
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Flight carrying 20 Sindh MPAs returns from tarmac, causing panic
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Network error? PM Khan and his CNN Haqqani flub
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Pakistani men, beware, secret second marriages punishable in family court
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Sindh govt to vaccinate children without parental consent
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Pakistan: Nuclear material availability in India grave threat to world
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Asad Umar admits state bank intervened to stabilize rupee
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
Pakistan receives another 4m doses of Covid vaccines
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.