A commander of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan was killed in a fierce gun battle between security force personnel and terrorists in the Tank area, ISPR confirmed on Thursday.

The TTP commander, Khawaza din alias Sher Khan, was killed in an intelligence-based operation.

According to ISPR, Captain Sikandar, 27, embraced martyrdom during the fierce exchange of fire. He was from Pakpattan.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the terrorists’ hideout.