AQ Khan moved to military hospital’s Covid ward

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has been moved to a military hospital’s Covid ward as his condition has grown critical, APP reported Tuesday night.

According to the nuclear scientist’s spokesman, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr AQ Khan is known as the “father of Pakistan’s atomic weapons program”. He founded the Engineering Research Laboratory, or ERL, to develop a uranium-enrichment capability. In 1981 ERL was renamed the Khan Research Laboratory, or KRL.