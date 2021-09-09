Apex committee to set up information management cell

The apex committee on the National Action Plan has announced that it plans to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC) with ministries of Interior and Information as lead bodies.

The committee meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan who said that only the state is empowered to use force.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, NSA, chief ministers of all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan, prime minister of Azad Kashmir, federal ministers including ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, interior, information, federal secretaries, chief secretaries, inspectors-general and other senior civilian and military officials. It was briefed in detail the internal domestic security situation in addition to discussing the 15-point National Action Plan.

Participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the National Action Plan.

The civil-military leadership vowed that no one would be allowed to take up arms nor would any type of troublemaking be tolerated, SAMAA TV reported.

The meeting also decided to take stiff action against elements promoting anti-state agenda, it said.

All chief secretaries and officials concerned were directed to implement the National Action Plan its true letter and spirit.

Information management cell

A statement issued by the PM Office stated announced that the apex committee had decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell. The statement was also tweeted by the PM office.

In order to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues, it was decided to set-up a National Crisis Information Management Cell with ministries of Interior and Information as lead bodies. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 9, 2021

The cell would be set up to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information on internal security issues, it said.

However, it was not clear immediately if the NCIMC would supplement the National Crisis Management Cell that already exited under the ministry of interior or replace it.

The statement further said the meeting took into account the latest developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan and its possible implications for the country.

The committee reviewed short-, medium- and long-term targets of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated upon the role and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including the federation, provinces and law-enforcement agencies, the statement added.

The meeting, it said, decided to set tangible key performance indicators with clearly defined timelines.

It was decided to fast-track implementation of steps to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of law-enforcement agencies, counter violent extremism and other key issues having a direct bearing on national security, the statement read.

Imran Khan paid glowing tribute to the personnel of armed forces, police, intelligence agencies for rendering invaluable sacrifices for ensuring internal security.