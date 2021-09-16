Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Anti-polio vaccination campaign starts on September 20 in Balochistan

High-risk areas include Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah

Posted: Sep 16, 2021
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: AFP

An anti-polio vaccination campaign will be launched across Balochistan from September 20, according to the provincial health department.

As many as 11,383 accinator teams would vaccinate at least 2.5 million children during the campaign.

Of the total, 9,470 will be mobile teams, 949 will be set up at fixed locations and 592 along transit points in the province.

During the campaign, vaccination for vitamin A deficiency will also be provided.

The health department was also trying to get the cooperation of tribal elders and social workers for the drive, it said.

The Polio Emergency Incharge Rashid Razzaq said that over the past year, only one polio case had been registered. Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah were included in high-risk areas.

He said the police, FC personnel and levies will be deployed during the campaign.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Africa free of polio. Pakistan and Afghanistan are now the only countries where polio is categorized as an endemic viral infection.

